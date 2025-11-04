Nelson News

Thriving together: connecting communities, health and the environment

Climate conversations

Photo: Submitted Patrons enjoy making connections through different library programs.

There are few issues that seem to affect all people no matter where they live like the climate.

“Climate touches every part of our lives — from days you can’t go outside and annual water shortages to high food prices and rising bills,” noted a press release from the Nelson Library. “The challenges are connected — and so are the solutions.”

To energize our community around these common concerns, the library will join the West Kootenay Climate Hub and Doctors and Nurses for Planetary Health in hosting an evening of food, connection and discussion on causes we all care about.

This free event will take place at the Nelson Public Library on Nov. 8 from 6:30-8:30 p.m., and everyone is welcome.

The evening will feature opportunities to meet neighbours and explore how collective action can make a difference.

“Whether you're new to climate conversations or already involved, this is a chance to connect with others who care deeply about the future of our home,” the press release explained.

The Nelson Public Library will join libraries across B.C. to support British Columbia Library Association’s Climate Action Week from Nov. 1-7.

“With its focus on raising awareness on climate related issues, the Nelson Library hopes to connect people and resources so that we can all thrive together,” the library said.