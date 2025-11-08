Nelson News

The award-winning documentary 'The Other' to be shown in Nelson

The first Kootenay event

Photo: Submitted The film will be shown at Nelson’s United Church at 7 p.m. and includes interviews with a diversity of voices in Palestine-Israel.

Kootenay Friends of Standing Together (KFoST) — one of seven Canadian chapters supporting ST’s demands that the Israeli government accept a permanent ceasefire and an end to genocide, occupation, forced expulsion in accordance with international law — has their first big event this Saturday, Nov. 8.

KFoST will screen the award-winning documentary The Other with a guest appearance via zoom of Bashar Alshawwa, a national leader in Canada Friends of Standing Together.

Alshawwa is a Palestinian from Gaza, living in Canada since mid-2024. He is a distinguished researcher and an expert in regional and international political affairs, specializing in conflict resolution, sustainable development, human rights, and advocacy.

The film will be shown at Nelson’s United Church at 7 p.m. and includes interviews with a diversity of voices in Palestine-Israel, all of whom are working for peace.

It speaks to overcoming dehumanization, propaganda, trauma and “othering," and people's moral courage, risk, vulnerability and commitment to seek the messy complexity of the truth.