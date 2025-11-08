The award-winning documentary 'The Other' to be shown in Nelson
The first Kootenay event
Kootenay Friends of Standing Together (KFoST) — one of seven Canadian chapters supporting ST’s demands that the Israeli government accept a permanent ceasefire and an end to genocide, occupation, forced expulsion in accordance with international law — has their first big event this Saturday, Nov. 8.
KFoST will screen the award-winning documentary The Other with a guest appearance via zoom of Bashar Alshawwa, a national leader in Canada Friends of Standing Together.
Alshawwa is a Palestinian from Gaza, living in Canada since mid-2024. He is a distinguished researcher and an expert in regional and international political affairs, specializing in conflict resolution, sustainable development, human rights, and advocacy.
The film will be shown at Nelson’s United Church at 7 p.m. and includes interviews with a diversity of voices in Palestine-Israel, all of whom are working for peace.
It speaks to overcoming dehumanization, propaganda, trauma and “othering," and people's moral courage, risk, vulnerability and commitment to seek the messy complexity of the truth.
- Tickets are $15 and available at Otter Books (cash only) and soon on-line. For more information: [email protected].
More Nelson News
- Cougar sighting reportedOsoyoos - 4:28 pm
- Bronze for CanadaMilan - 3:40 pm
- Van Der Beek's GoFundMeEntertainment - 3:29 pm
- Trump moves on tariffs Washington - 3:19 pm
- Smith yet to sign petitionEdmonton - 3:17 pm
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$699,000
more details
West Kootenay BC SPCA Featured Pet
Theo West Kootenay BC SPCA >
Regional District of Central Kootenay
Nelson & District Chamber of Commerce
Nelson and Kootenay Lake Tourism
Nelson Discussion Forum
School District 8 - Kootenay Lake
Nelson Public Library