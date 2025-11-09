Nelson News
Paying it forward in annual sale of books, puzzles, DVDs and CDs for the library
Library book sale
Photo: Submitted
The Friends of the Library have supported the Nelson Library since 1983, raising nearly $425,000 through sales and grants.
In time for the holiday season, the gift of a book is on the short list.
The Friends of the Nelson Public Library are hosting their biannual book sale at the Nelson Library.
Come by Friday, Nov. 14, from noon to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and you will find books, puzzles, DVDs and CDs.
Donations of nearly new books and puzzles are welcome until Nov. 7.
