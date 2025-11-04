Nelson News

NPD uncover scam ‘renting’ for sale listings in Nelson

Online rental scam

Photo: File A Nelsonite was advised by police that a rental listing was a scam and recommended contacting their bank to attempt to cancel or reverse an e-transfer.

A fraudulent Facebook accommodations listing turned out to be a rental scam.

A Nelsonite that had been part of a rental group on Facebook responded to a listing for a property they were interested in — sending $350 via e-transfer to secure the rental — but found they were on the hook of a scam. Shortly after sending the money, the poster requested additional funds.

The person reported the online rental situation — on Oct. 30 — they believed to be a scam to the Nelson Police Department. An NPD officer investigated and located the same property listed for sale on a realtor website.

The officer then contacted the listing agent and received confirmation that the residence was not available for rent. The caller was then advised by police that the listing was a scam and recommended contacting their bank to attempt to cancel or reverse the e-transfer.

The caller was also advised to report the fraudulent Facebook page, said NPD special constable Emily Taburiaux in a statement.

“Online rental scams are becoming increasingly common, especially in tight housing markets,” she said.

People need to be cautious when searching for rentals online, Taburiaux added.

“Always confirm that a property is legitimately available for rent and that you are speaking directly with the property owner before sending any money,” she said.