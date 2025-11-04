Nelson News

Scammers use NPD-like email to try and bilk Nelsonite

Impersonating NPD online

Photo: File Anyone who believes they have been targeted by a scam is asked to report it to the Nelson Police Department at 250-354-3919.

Someone impersonating police contacted the wrong Nelsonite recently.

A suspicious email touting that it was from “[email protected]” was turned over to the Nelson Police Department on Friday by a caller.

The caller advised they had received the email, claiming that a parcel was being held at the department and that a payment of $150 was required to retrieve it. Police contacted the individual and confirmed that the email was fraudulent.

The Nelson Police Department does not send emails requesting money or payment for parcels or services, said NPD special constable Emily Taburiaux in a statement. Scammers often use realistic or official-sounding email addresses in an attempt to gain a victim’s trust.

“If you receive an unexpected message asking for money, personal information, or payment details, take a moment to verify before responding,” she said. “When in doubt, contact us directly through our official phone number or visit the detachment in person.”

Anyone who receives a similar message or believes they have been targeted by a scam is asked to report it to the Nelson Police Department at 250-354-3919.