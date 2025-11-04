Nelson News

New Kootenay group supports Palestinian-Israeli grassroots movement

Standing Together for justice

Photo: Submitted KFoST will screen the award-winning documentary 'The Other' with a guest appearance via zoom of Bashar Alshawwa, a national leader in Canada Friends of Standing Together.

A new group in the Kootenay region is launching initiatives to support standing together.

Standing Together (ST) is a progressive, non-violent, grassroots movement of Palestinian and Jewish people in Israel who are working in co-resistance for a just peace and a new majority in Israel that rejects relentless war.

Kootenay Friends of Standing Together (KFoST) is one of seven Canadian chapters supporting ST’s demands that the Israeli government accept a permanent ceasefire and an end to genocide, occupation, forced expulsion, and settler vigilantism and impunity, in accordance with international law.

Standing Together continues to campaign for a permanent lasting peace, beyond the return of hostages and the release of prisoners — a peace agreement that ends the occupation and guarantees both people there the right to independence, safety, security, freedom and justice, and where the Israeli government recognizes the state of Palestine.

“I have great respect for Standing Together members braving the current climate of fear and “othering” in what has become a more autocratic, militarized land — to understand each others’ realities, find common ground and work together to change things,” said Jennie Barron of KFoST.

“Israel and Palestine may seem far away,” said Ann Harvey of the KFoST, “but you would be surprised how many KFoST participants have ties there — through family connections, past residency, visits or courses there, or through friendships.”

ST is the largest Jewish-Palestinian peace group in Israel, with elected positions of equal representation. It points out there is a huge power imbalance and fundamental structural injustice that needs changing. At the same time, it strives to honour everyone’s pain. It does not tolerate Islamophobia or antisemitism.

Reflecting on the danger of working across social divides, Bessie Wapp of KFoST thinks of her Jewish family’s WWII experience. All the men and boys of the family were killed by local Lithuanians doing the Nazis dirty work, but three separate Lithuanian families hid one young sister each, while their mother and older sister hid in the forest.

“It is thanks to those incredibly brave people that any of our relations survived. Then as now, those who view ‘the other’ as fully human are often taking the greatest risks,” said Wapp.

“This is certainly true in Palestine and Israel,” added Harvey. She spent time there in the 1980’s and has tried to keep abreast of friends there and the struggles. “Some of the most targeted people are those working for dialogue and peace.”

The first Kootenay event

KFoST’s first big event is coming up Saturday, Nov. 8. KFoST will screen the award-winning documentary The Other with a guest appearance via zoom of Bashar Alshawwa, a national leader in Canada Friends of Standing Together.

Alshawwa is a Palestinian from Gaza, living in Canada since mid-2024. He is a distinguished researcher and an expert in regional and international political affairs, specializing in conflict resolution, sustainable development, human rights, and advocacy.

The film will be shown at Nelson’s United Church at 7 p.m. and includes interviews with a diversity of voices in Palestine-Israel, all of whom are working for peace.

It speaks to overcoming dehumanization, propaganda, trauma and “othering," and people's moral courage, risk, vulnerability and commitment to seek the messy complexity of the truth.