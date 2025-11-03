Nelson News

Quick police response leads to two arrests in downtown fight

Photo: File A Halloween evening fight has resulted in the arrest of two people.

A downtown fight on Halloween evening in Nelson has resulted in two arrests.

On Friday night around 7 p.m. the Nelson Police Department (NPD) received a report of a fight in progress outside a local business.

Two Nelson police officers arrived on scene two minutes after the call was made, where bystanders immediately directed officers to one of the individuals involved. The person ran and, after a short foot pursuit, officers arrested the first suspect.

Upon returning to the scene, officers were advised by another bystander of the second individual that been involved in the altercation. Members located and arrested the second suspect shortly after.

“The Nelson Police Department commends the quick actions of the bystanders who assisted in identifying those involved,” said NPD special constable Emily Taburiaux in a statement. “Thanks to the swift response of police, the situation was resolved quickly, and no serious injuries were reported.”