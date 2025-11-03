Quick police response leads to two arrests in downtown fight
Arrests end Halloween fight
A downtown fight on Halloween evening in Nelson has resulted in two arrests.
On Friday night around 7 p.m. the Nelson Police Department (NPD) received a report of a fight in progress outside a local business.
Two Nelson police officers arrived on scene two minutes after the call was made, where bystanders immediately directed officers to one of the individuals involved. The person ran and, after a short foot pursuit, officers arrested the first suspect.
Upon returning to the scene, officers were advised by another bystander of the second individual that been involved in the altercation. Members located and arrested the second suspect shortly after.
“The Nelson Police Department commends the quick actions of the bystanders who assisted in identifying those involved,” said NPD special constable Emily Taburiaux in a statement. “Thanks to the swift response of police, the situation was resolved quickly, and no serious injuries were reported.”
More Nelson News
- Work starts at Glenfair siteKamloops - 3:00 pm
- Students ready to shineKelowna - 1:30 pm
- Easier to get a permitVernon - 1:00 pm
- Big game on the big screenOliver - 12:05 pm
- Use agreement was unclearMerritt - 12:00 pm
3 bedrooms 4 baths
$608,900
more details
West Kootenay BC SPCA Featured Pet
Gremlin West Kootenay BC SPCA >
Regional District of Central Kootenay
Nelson & District Chamber of Commerce
Nelson and Kootenay Lake Tourism
Nelson Discussion Forum
School District 8 - Kootenay Lake
Nelson Public Library