Drought concerns prompt water sustainability in Goat River watershed

Photo: Submitted Watershed sustainability planning for the Goat River watershed is still ongoing.

Water sustainability planning begins now in response to growing concerns about water availability in the Goat River watershed.

The watershed — which includes the communities of Canyon, Erickson, Kitchener, Lister, Town of Creston, West Creston, Wynndel, and yaqan nuʔkiy — planning aims to protect the health and resilience of the local watersheds that support communities, ecosystems and economies.

Input through the survey will help shape a locally grounded approach to watershed sustainability that reflects the values and needs of the region.

Take the Water Values Survey or attend an open house.

In recent years, the area has experienced diminishing water supplies, dry wells, crop losses from heat, flooding, and shifting pest patterns due to milder winters. In May 2024, yaqan nuʔkiy and the RDCK sent a letter to the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship (WLRS) requesting support for this work and expressing interest in creating a water sustainability plan.

The province responded with support, recognizing the need for a new, collaborative approach to watershed stewardship in the valley.

There are a few open houses left on the schedule, including Erickson and Canyon.

Each open house will start with a drop-in session where you can explore the information displays about local water challenges, project goals, and watershed data.

About an hour in, there will be a short presentation to summarize this information, followed by a discussion period where you can ask questions and share thoughts.