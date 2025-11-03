Nelson News

Electrical upgrades benefit seniors’ housing project in Salmo

Power outage protection

Photo: Submitted A new back-up power system at Salmo Seniors Villa, funded by Columbia Basin Trust, will ensure residents have heat, light and cooling during power outages.

The seniors’ villa in Salmo will be receiving an electrical upgrade.

The Salmo Seniors Villa organization has added a 150 kilowatt back-up power system to ensure power is available to all suites in the event of an electrical outage.

“This new generator is a real benefit for us,” said Bonnie Cassar, chair of the Salmo Senior Citizens Housing Society.

“It’s quite amazing that it will power all 24 units, as we had thought we would only be able to back up our meeting room in case of an emergency. This is so much better for our residents who have mobility issues — they can remain safely in their apartments.”

With support from the Trust’s Emergency Readiness program, affordable rental housing around the Basin will benefit from upgrades that enhance livability and emergency preparedness.

Partnering with non-profit housing societies and other organizations, Columbia Basin Trust is investing nearly $3.3 million to make multi-unit rental homes more welcoming, accessible, safe and resilient — benefitting seniors, families and individuals in 17 communities.

Upgrades include accessible appliances, new furniture for common areas, outdoor amenities like gazebos, barbeques and patio furniture, and equipment that encourages recreation and physical activity. These improvements support accessibility, inclusiveness and encourage social gatherings.

In communities prone to power outages, new back-up power systems will ensure that essential functions of heating, cooling, lighting and communication, remain available during emergencies.

Kaslo’s Penny Lane Apartments also added a 150 kilowatt back-up power system to ensure power is available to all suites in the event of an electrical outage.

“When we’re at home, we all want to feel comfortable and secure,” said Ulli Mueller, senior manager, delivery of benefits, Columbia Basin Trust. “These projects will help people feel supported and connected in their homes and communities, while back-up power systems will bring peace of mind by keeping essential services running during outages.”

Also being funded are the Catalpa Apartments — which feature 19 units of affordable housing for people 55 years and older. A housing livability grant from the Trust will support the purchase of new appliances for a shared laundry room, improving accessibility for all residents.

"Many of the residents living at Catalpa Apartments are mobility challenged,” said James Gates, operations manager for the Creston Valley Non-Profit Housing Collective. “The front-load washer and dryer purchased through this grant will provide them with easier access for their laundry needs."