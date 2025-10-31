Nelson News

CFIA pushes back at ostrich farmers; Supreme Court of Canada to decide if it will take the case next week

Farm calls for supporters

Photo: The Canadian Press Ostriches eat their feed at the Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, May 17, 2025.

UPDATE 3:20 p.m.

Katie Pasitney, the Universal Ostrich Farm spokeswoman and daughter of one of the owners, said in a Facebook post that her "stomach sank a little bit" on Friday. She said the world needs to pray for them.

"I walk in faith as my feet hit the ground each day. This story has already been written. The ending has been decided, we just need to believe," she said.

Pasitney later posted a video alleging the farm had evidence of the birds' "deteriorating health, weight loss, lack of their bedding, birds drinking from mud puddles."

The birds have been in the care of the CFIA at the farm since September.

"This is all contradicting Canadian Food Inspection Agency's new statement," she said. "These animals are suffering under the care of Canadian Food Inspection Agency."

Pasitney said the agency is "rogue" and had no compassion as she called for people to gather on the property outside the tiny community of Edgewood in southeastern B.C. when the decision is handed down in Ottawa.

"Please come stand with us while we get that decision," she said. "Come stand with us. Stand hand-in-hand. Come for prayer. Come for meditation, come for love and come for healing. Let's change Canada together and make it a better place for generations to come."

The Canadian Press

UPDATE 12:42 p.m.

Canada's Food Inspection Agency issued a long-awaited statement Friday morning, addressing its plans for the controversial Edgewood B.C. ostrich farm and ongoing speculation around activities on the property.

In the statement, it said it continues to have custody of the birds at Universal Ostrich Farms while a decision on the farm's application for leave for appeal is being considered. The decision is expected on Thursday.

"The CFIA continues to provide feed, water and bedding with CFIA veterinary oversight," the statement read.

"The CFIA is covering the cost of purchasing feed and hay from the preferred supplier of the farm."

Seemingly addressing commentary online that the amount of feed the CFIA is ordering falls short of what the birds once received, they said they are providing the same amount of feed daily that the owners reported using prior to the CFIA taking custody.

"Preparations for the care of the ostriches during the winter season are being implemented by the CFIA based on the owners' description of past practices within the constraints created by the poor condition of the few facilities on the farm and the need for operational security to prevent obstruction by individuals visiting or staying at the farm," the CFIA statement read.

They also addressed rumours that the number of birds has dropped in recent weeks, as they've occupied the farm, noting that there has been no change in the estimated number of birds on the farm.

"The CFIA's previously published estimates of there being 300 to 330 birds on the farm remain unchanged. There have not been any bird deaths other than the one reported on since Oct. 4, 2025," the CFIA said.

"Additionally, no ostrich body parts, or liquified or mechanically ground up ostrich remains, have been removed from the farm or disposed of on the property."

They claim the farm owners still have not responded to the agency's requests for flock records or inventory information.

"The CFIA is unable to determine whether the difference between the current estimated number of birds on the farm and previous claims by the farm are the result of the flock being over-reported or the number of deaths since December 2024 being underreported," the CFIA said.

Universal Ostrich Farms' scientific research

The owners of Universal Ostrich Farms have said that their flock has, since 2021, been kept for scientific research, and should not be treated as poultry or be subject to the stamping out policy.

The CFIA said in its statement that farm owners would be required to provide information about their operations to assess whether they will meet the exemption criteria.

"In the case of the ostrich farm, the CFIA has not received any evidence of research activities, or the development of testing applications developed by the owners or their companies," the CFIA said.

Citing examples, the CFIA said it has not received formal documentation of research involving this flock, such as active research trial logs or detailed research protocols; or any research to show the flock of ostriches currently under quarantine has a unique capacity to produce eggs with antibodies.

"The ostrich farm owners have never provided the CFIA with any information about their own research into the development of lateral flow testing using avian influenza antibodies, nor any information regarding preparing to launch a product of their own," the CFIA said.

Farm representative Katie Pasitney was contacted for comment. She had not yet read through the CFIA statement and said only, "Our hearts are hurting. And we sit in fear. Good hearted people fighting for what is right."

ORIGINAL 9:24 a.m.

The fate of an Edgewood, B.C., ostrich flock may become clearer next week.

The Supreme Court of Canada announced Friday that it will decide on whether it will hear the challenge by Universal Ostrich Farms to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's cull order next Thursday, Nov. 6.

If the court decides not to hear the case and lifts a stay on the cull, the CFIA will be able to carry through with an order made last December when two cases of avian flu were detected.

If leave to appeal the decision is granted, a final decision on the fate of the flock would come after a hearing.

Last December two birds at the farm tested positive for avian flu and 69 birds died.

The CFIA said the culls are required under the World Organisation for Animal Health's "stamping out" policy, which Canada and many of its trading partners have adopted.

The policy requires the "depopulation of animals that are infected, suspected to be infected or exposed" to the virus, according to the CFIA. That's typically done within 48 to 72 hours.

The farm's co-owner Karen Esperson and her daughter Katie Pasitney have fought against this notion, bringing in dozens of supporters to the farm and turning an international spotlight in their direction.

Notably, a U.S. billionaire, Dr. Mehmet Oz and Health Secretary Robert Kennedy have waded into the debate about the birds.

The CFIA has taken custody of the birds until it decides whether to hear the case.