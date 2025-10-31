Nelson News

Balfour water main upgrades approved to replace leaky water main

Photo: Wikimedia, Creative Commons The project includes an existing 275 metre length of 50 millimetre steel (two inch) waterline and replacing with a new 150 mm (six inch) PVC water main.

An undersized water main and a leaky end-of-life steel line will cost the water users in Balfour over $300,000 to replace the utility.

The regional district has awarded the contract for the Balfour water main upgrades to Brenton Industries Ltd for a maximum value of $284,622 (plus GST).

The service includes $250,000 for the water main project budget — in the 2025 financial plan — and $90,000 for a separate project that will be deferred to 2026.

A portion of the $90,000 budget for the deferred project will be redistributed to the water main replacement project for the anticipated additional costs.

This project will be funded by utilizing $302,500 of reserves and $30,353 from proceeds from borrowing.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) Balfour water distribution system was installed in the early 1960’s using primarily asbestos cement pipe and some smaller diameter sections of steel line, said AJ Evenson, RDCK senior project manager, in his report to the board.

“The project includes an existing 275 metre length of 50 millimetre steel (two inch) waterline and replacing with a new 150 mm (six inch) PVC water main,” he said.

The existing 50 mm steel waterline will be abandoned in place and the six services will be re-serviced using 25 mm (one inch) lines from the new PVC water main via directional drill, air mole or similar. The RDCK hired Highland Consulting to undertake the detailed design and tender package for the project complete with application submissions to Interior Health and the Ministry of Transportation and Transit.