Capitol hosts interactive screening of iconic cult classic film

Rocky Horror Picture Show

Photo: Submitted A Rocky Horror Picture Show double feature screening will be taking place at the Capitol Theatre Friday night (7 and 10 p.m.).

A strange journey will be there for the taking this Friday night, if you would like.

A Rocky Horror Picture Show double feature screening — a totally chaotic, camp-tastic night of community, self-expression, and unadulterated fun — will be taking place at the Capitol Theatre Friday night (7 and 10 p.m.).

“Join us for a dazzling, in-your-face experience featuring a live shadow cast that will turn this cult classic into a wild, interactive, extravaganza,” a press release from the Capitol stated. “Prepare to be fully immersed— spoiler alert: you’re all in the splash zone, but especially the front row.”

Costumes are encouraged — wear a character outfit or "don whatever makes you feel like the most gorgeous-fierce-and incredible person you are.”

People can also purchase a prop bag at the theatre, but to keep everything fun and safe, no outside props are allowed.

“This event is a playful tribute to queer culture and inclusive fun, welcoming everyone to embrace their authentic selves,” the Capitol release stated. “Whether you’re a Rocky vet or new to the scene, prepare for a night of bold costumes, singing, dancing, and lots of laughs. Come as your most authentic, most glittering self — because tonight, everyone’s a star."

The show — produced by Dose.Productions — is for ages 17 and up (minors must be accompanied by a guardian or adult) and tickets are $25, plus fees. Prop bags are $7.50 and will be picked up the night of the show.