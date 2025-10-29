Nelson News

RDCK to pause concept design for new office space in Creston

Photo: File The regional district is pausing expanding its facilities in Creston.

The regional district will be pressing pause to reconsider its decision to move its office space into the upper floor of a Creston hall currently used as a senior’s gathering place.

Members of Creston New Horizons Senior Society (CNHSS) petitioned the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) earlier this month after the RDCK announced it was considering converting Rotacrest Hall into office spaces.

The volunteer-run society, which used the hall since the 1980s to host events and gatherings for seniors, gathered over 2,000 signatures.

In its regular monthly meeting last week the RDCK board directed staff to pause its detailed investigation to develop a concept design and estimate the renovation of a new RDCK office space on the upper floor of Rotacrest Hall.

“Staff were also directed to finalize the feasibility study for potential office space in Creston, including the investigation of properties not owned or leased by the RDCK, and bring a report back to the board,” a statement from the RDCK read.

Concerns from seniors were presented to RDCK directors by CNHSS president Sandi Haley and vice-president Jesse Davis on Oct. 2 at a Creston Valley services committee meeting. Committee chair and Creston Mayor Arnold DeBoon said that no decisions had been made.

Part of the issue was the unexpected nature of the move, with a letter having been delivered only two weeks prior — an analysis to identify possible options for new RDCK office spaces, with Rotacrest Hall in the running alongside Creston Education Centre and other commercial spaces.

The seniors society had not been approached and felt it should have been consulted sooner.

Craig Stanley, the RDCK’s regional manager of operations and asset management, said an architect will soon assess current and future office space needs.

Rotacrest Hall was built in 1980 through a collaboration amongst the municipality, volunteers and the Rotary Club. It was designed for seniors’ recreation, with lots of windows, accessible parking, and an easy-to-navigate layout.

The hall has been in frequent use since then — with over 900 people passing through its doors each month — including the Therapeutic Activity program for seniors (TAPS) also using the hall.

In 2009 the RDCK offered to take over the facility. The building and its contents, valued at $669,000, were gifted to the RDCK with the understanding that the two organizations would work together to continue to provide services to the community.

— With files from the Valley Voice