Fore: fourth reading pending on tax exemption for city golf course, pending development

Mulligan for golf course?

Photo: Kootenay Lake Tourism website screenshot The city passed third reading on an amended bylaw exempting the golf course society from municipal taxes.

Municipal tax relief could be available for Nelson’s golf course for next year if the uncertainty of a proposed development for part of its 120 acres continues.

The Granite Pointe Golf and Recreation Society could be handed a permissive tax exemption for 2026 for the golf course in Rosemont after city council decided to exempt it at a special council meeting on Oct. 21 — contingent on an upcoming fourth reading by council.

During permissive tax exemption (PTE) deliberations in 2024, it was unclear how the recent subdivision and sale of adjacent golf course lands for development would impact eligibility, therefore a PTE was not provided, said chief financial officer Chris Jury in his report to council.

During that year the society sold 16 acres of its 120-acre property to a developer, leaving 104 acres held by the society. The developer retained an option that allowed them to close the course for the subsequent year with sufficient notice in order for the course to be redesigned and improved.

“In 2024 the developer did not exercise that option, and thus the course remained open for play throughout 2025,” said Jury. “As of October 2025 the society is proceeding on the assumption that the course will remain open to the public for 2026.”

As a result, in 2025 the course remained open to the public but was subject to taxation.

In July, a representative for Hallo Properties would neither confirm nor deny whether the development for the golf course would proceed.

“Farhad Ebrahimi, the developer and spokesperson for the project, has no comment at this time,” an email stated.

When it was first announced in 2023, Hallo Nelson was touting the offer of more than 300 residential units and The Dodger, the first Troon-managed — a luxury golf course management company — golf course in Canada.

Construction of the first stage of the community in Rosemont was to begin in 2024 with 24 fully furnished, curated townhomes on the first fairway of the golf course, including a 25-metre heated pool, gym, tennis and art pavilion.

Under the Community Charter, a municipality can exempt land or improvements from property taxes by bylaw before Oct. 31 each year. The City of Nelson’s policy grants permissive tax exemptions for four years to non-city owned buildings and 10 years to city-owned properties.

Council passed three readings on an amended permissive tax exemption bylaw which included a one-year exemption for the property still held by the Granite Pointe Golf and Recreation Society.

"In addition, staff have included a provision that the tax exemption is granted on the condition that the property be open for public use, not closed for course improvements,” said Jury.

The 2025 property taxes for the society were $11,912 — of which $4,256 was municipal tax.

