Nelson News

College announces two per cent increase in domestic enrolment

Selkirk enrolment rises

Photo: File Selkirk College Castlegar campus.

The projected domestic growth rate for student enrolment at Selkirk College is around two per cent for the current school year, resulting in an increase of 170 additional students.

For the 2025/26 academic year, domestic applications increased by approximately eight per cent, resulting in a growth rate of two per cent, or 170 additional full-time equivalent (FTE) domestic students compared to 2024/25.

The growth in domestic enrolment is encouraging for the academic institution — which announced closure of its Victoria Street campus last week — said Brier Albano, Selkirk associate vice-president of student success.

“Students across our region are recognizing that our programs and transfer pathways lead to the kinds of careers they want,” he said. “They don’t have to leave. They can get high-quality, affordable education without the costs and pressures of big-city life.”

The increase in domestic numbers comes at a pivotal time for the regional college— with campuses in Nelson, Castlegar and Trail — as external challenges presented by changes to the federal immigration policy have significantly reduced international student enrolment.

Late last year Citizenship Canada announced it would reduce annual study permits accepted across the country by a further 10 per cent this year, after a 35 per cent reduction in 2024.

Two years ago the college had 762 full-time international students. Selkirk College enrolled about 190 new international FTEs in 2025/26, representing a decline of approximately 32 per cent from last year. Programs in areas focused on regional and community need, such as hospitality and business, are among those most impacted by the changes, as these are no longer eligible for PGWPs.

The college has not cancelled programs at this point but has suspended some intakes.

The strong growth in domestic applications underscores Selkirk College's resilience and adaptability, said Albano.

“This upward trend, supported by a stable financial outlook and a focus on program innovation, reflects the college's ongoing commitment to providing accessible, high-quality education that aligns with labour-market needs,” Albano explained.

In late July Selkirk College revealed there were 14 active waitlists for fall programs, and several fall intakes of such programs as “Industry and Trades Training” and “Environment and Geomatics” programs that were at full capacity.