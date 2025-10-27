Nelson News

On the take: how to protect yourself from emerging scams

Fraud and scam protection

Photo: File The NPD have provided information on how to avoid and protect yourself from scams and fraud.

Police are warning people in the region about staying safe from several scams and fraudulent activity and have a few tips on how to do so.

Scams and fraudulent activity continue to appear in many different forms, said Nelson Police Department special constable Emily Taburiaux.

“As technology advances, scammers are becoming increasingly sophisticated,” she said. “Remaining cautious, verifying information before acting, and knowing the warning signs of a scam are key to protecting yourself. Even if a message appears legitimate, always take time to confirm its authenticity through official sources.”

Fraudulent text messages

Fraudulent or scam text messages are among the most common forms of digital fraud, Taburiaux explained.

Scammers send these messages to trick you into clicking malicious links or responding so they can gain access to your personal or financial information.

“Once you engage, they may attempt to access your bank accounts or use your personal details for fraudulent activity,” she said. “Many cellphone users receive these messages daily, often appearing to come from legitimate agencies or trusted institutions.”

The messages can take many forms, including fake job offers, fake parking tickets, false ICBC refunds, or a simple “Hi, how are you?” from an unknown number.

"If someone is pressuring you to act immediately or provide personal information, that is a major red flag,” said Taburiaux.

How to protect yourself:

Never click on any links;

Do not reply or engage;

Never share personal or banking information; and

Responding confirms your number is active, which may lead to even more scam messages.

E-transfer scams

Scammers frequently use Facebook marketplace to trick people into sending money for fake items.

They may ask for an e-transfer deposit or send a link claiming to complete payment. These links often lead to fake banking websites that look real but are designed to steal your information.

Tips to stay safe:

Avoid sending money to people you have not met in person;

Never click on e-transfer links sent via private message;

Use cash and meet in a public place to complete transactions; and

If something seems too good to be true, it likely is.

Spoofing

Spoofing is when a scammer disguises their identity so they appear to be someone you trust (a friend, a business, your bank, a government office, or even your employer).

The goal is to trick you into giving money, personal information, or access to your accounts.

There are several ways spoofing shows up, including phone call (caller ID) spoofing. Scammers hide their real number and make your phone display a trusted number instead.

“Because the caller ID looks familiar, people are more likely to answer and follow instructions,” said Taburiaux.

With email spoofing scammers alter the “from” display name or use look-alike domains (e.g., company-support.com vs company.com) to make messages look official. These emails might ask you to click links, open attachments, or reply with personal info.

In addition there is website/URL spoofing (phishing sites) which use fake websites to create a look like real ones.

“They use similar domain names or slight misspellings so the page appears legitimate,” said Taburiaux. “These sites harvest usernames, passwords and banking details.”

Another scam is voicemail/robocall spoofing, which uses automated messages that sound urgent, claiming there's a problem with your account or an unpaid fine.

“This can include spoofed numbers or use cloned voices to sound like real people,” said Taburiaux. “Always verify requests through a trusted phone number or direct contact before responding.”

If you have shared personal information

If you have already clicked a suspicious link, provided personal or banking information, or sent money to someone you now believe may be a scammer, act immediately:

Contact your bank or financial institution right away to secure your accounts;

Change usernames and passwords on any accounts that may be affected;

Monitor your financial statements closely for unauthorized transactions; and

Report the incident to the Nelson Police Department, even if you are unsure if a crime has occurred.

Reporting a scam helps prevent further victimization and may assist in investigations, said Taburiaux.

“No one should feel embarrassed if they’ve been targeted by a scam,” she said. “These schemes are designed to appear convincing. What matters most is acting quickly.”