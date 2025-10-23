Nelson News

Rural immigration pilot project seeks funding from RDCK

Pilot project seeks funding

Photo: RDCK 120 employers in the RDCK are participating in the program.

The second iteration of a West Kootenay rural immigration pilot project has done well in 2025, and is seeking support to continue work into 2026. Two representatives of the organization that delivers the project – Community Futures Central Kootenay – attended the October 16 RDCK board meeting to request a $40,000 contribution.

“Our mission is to support businesses to be successful, and small communities to be economically healthy,” said Andrea Wilkey, Executive Director of Community Futures. She and RCIP coordinator Rebecca Richards made the presentation.

The Rural Community Immigration Pilot (RCIP) was launched this year and built on the success of the four-year Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot (RNIP), which ran from 2020 to 2024. Both pilots connect immigrants to employers and help them secure permanent residency.

RNIP helped fill 699 jobs, with 525 of those in the Central Kootenay. 191 employers participated, bringing 1,286 newcomers and their families to region, with strong retention: 90% still live in the area, and 81% still work with same employer.

The RDCK contributed $20,000 to RNIP. Wilkey and Richards are seeking $40,000 from the RDCK to support RCIP in 2026.

RCIP covers the RDCK and most of the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary. It is the only community-led immigration pathway and demand has increased significantly since Canada now has fewer permanent residence options. Employers are also very much in need of skilled workers.

There are five priority sectors for workers: health; education, law, community, and government services; sales and service; trades, transport, and equipment operators; and manufacturing and utilities. Communities participating in the program decided which sectors to prioritize, ensuring the program fills jobs that will contribute most to the region’s economy and long-term vitality.

The original pilot, RNIP, secured close to $700,00 in funding, with an annual budget of $225,000. For 2025, RCIP secured $100,000 but demand has increased significantly, while capacity has decreased.

In 2023, RNIP received 237 applications in 12 months. In 2025, RCIP received 271 applications in one-and-a-half months. Due to capacity, the portal was set to close at 200 applications. Most applicants already live in the area. With current capacity, it can take three to four months for applications to be processed. In that time, there’s the risk that work permits expire and individuals need to leave Canada.

120 employers in the RDCK are participating in RCIP. In a future meeting, the RDCK board will decide whether it will support the pilot in 2026.

Community Futures Central Kootenay was contracted by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (ICC) to implement the project in the region.