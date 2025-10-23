Nelson News

Valley Voice newspaper co-owners announce their retirement – last call for a buyer

Photo: Contributed Valley Voice co-owners Jan McMurray and Dan Nicholson with their carfull of 7,800 copies of the newspaper. The couple will retire at year’s end, whether the paper sells or not.

The co-owners of the Valley Voice newspaper have decided to retire.

“We are slowing down and finding it hard to keep up,” says publisher and co-owner Dan Nicholson, “so we have decided not to continue publishing past the end of this calendar year – unless we are acting in an advisory role to new owners.”

Jan McMurray, editor and co-owner of the paper serving the Slocan Valley, says the couple believes there is a buyer out there and hopes they step forward before the end of the year.

“Most people in our coverage area will know that the paper has been for sale for several years,” she says. “We have had quite a bit of interest over the years, and have come close to selling four times. One of the most common barriers is a lack of affordable housing in our area.”

Dan and Jan encourage anyone with an interest in buying the paper to check out the ‘Offering for Sale’ document on the website at www.valleyvoice.ca. They welcome discussions with anyone who has read the document and is interested in exploring the purchase of the paper.

“Many community newspapers have been shutting down in recent years, and we know this scares people off,” says Jan, “but our paper is doing very well financially. Earlier this year, both of our main competitors – the Pennywise and the Arrow Lakes News – shut down. This has created more business for us. Also in recent years, a few grants have come online for community newspapers, and these are a big help.”

The biggest thing, she says, is that the Valley Voice has always been well supported by the local communities. “Thanks to the amazing local support, we’ve been able to make a living, and raise our family on the Valley Voice,” Jan says.

Dan and Jan have loved their time as co-owners of the Valley Voice. They bought the paper from Bonnie Greensword in February 2003. Bonnie and Katrine Campbell started the paper in December 1992.

“The paper is 33 years old!” says Jan. “It would be a shame to see it shut down. It is well established, well loved, and it’s an important source of local information for the community. Community newspapers play an important role in a democratic society.”