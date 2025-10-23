Nelson News

Nakusp societies at risk after Kinship Connection Centre building goes up for sale

Nakusp societies at risk

Photo: Kinship Connection Centre / Facebook KCS operates under a unique shared services model. The volunteer-run organization pays a $1 annual lease to the Village with the caveat that it manages and upkeeps the building.

The Village-owned Kinship Connection Centre in Nakusp is up for sale, and the Kinship Connection Society (KCS) is understanding what this could mean for its future.

The society hosted a meeting on October 6 to share what’s going on and gather feedback from the public on possible steps forward.

This spring, the Village announced that it would list surplus municipal properties for sale, as part of an ongoing asset management strategy to increase reserves for future building, equipment, and infrastructure repairs.

The Kinship Connection Centre is on the list, with the price set at $370,000. KCS was granted right of first refusal in June and was given six months to consider the offer and come up with a plan.

“Our board has been working carefully to understand what this means – financially, operationally, and in terms of community benefit, and we want to ensure our next steps reflect the voices and needs of this community,” opened Dana Ypma, KCS board member.

KCS operates under a unique shared services model. The volunteer-run organization pays a $1 annual lease to the Village with the caveat that it manages and upkeeps the building. Each organization using the centre makes a nominal contribution to help KCS – contributions in the form of both money and volunteer time. Since 2013, KCS has renovated and run the centre at no cost to the taxpayer.

Non-profit organizations using the centre include the Nakusp and Area Youth Society (NAYS); Options for Sexual Health; Freedom Quest (free, community-based, low-barrier programming for at-risk youth and families); Arc Programs (prevention, therapeutic supports, and connection for children, youth, families, and adults); and the Circle of Indigenous Nations Society (COINS). Outside organizations can also use the meeting room upstairs.

This model has worked well since KCS was formed in 2013. Many vital, confidential social services are offered out of the space and would face financial challenges should the building sell. If it’s sold to another party, the organizations would need to find new homes, but if KCS bought it and took on a mortgage, many organizations would no longer be able to afford rent.

“We’re all neighbours in this tiny town, and some of us have put a lot of time into maintaining this building,” said Megan Hyslop, secretary of KCS and volunteer with Arc Programs. “Some of us are putting time into administering [the centre]. Some of us are putting time into running this town… We’re all on the same team against this very complex problem of running a small town, including providing spaces for these important non-profit services.”

Building history

Teresa Weatherhead – a founder of KCS, volunteer at Options for Sexual Health, and RDCK Area K director – shared the history of the building.

The Nakusp branch of the Kinsmen Foundation of BC built and donated the building to the Village in 1969 under the clause that it would be used for health services for 40 years at no rental cost. Interior Health moved into the space. A public health nurse was brought to the community, and other services were offered out of the building.

In the early 2010s, after the 40-year clause was up, IH realized it needed to start paying rent on top of maintaining the building, which was becoming dilapidated. It decided to move into the hospital.

The Village put the building up for sale when IH left, but there were no bites, and it was deemed a teardown. Options for Sexual Health, operating out of the building since 1996, was left in the lurch with no place to go. It asked the Village for a year to find a solution.

Options brought together other organizations needing a home and the Kinship Connection Society was formed. Preventative health services would continue being offered upstairs, with other organizations using the downstairs on a rotating basis.

“It all miraculously fit together,” said Weatherhead.

The organizations sunk an immense amount of grant money into the space, completely upgrading and replacing everything – windows, heat pumps, remediating flood damage and mould, and bringing bathrooms up to code.

“It has not been a tax drain for this community, yet it has housed non-profit societies at an affordable rate. Otherwise, we would not have these services,” said Weatherhead. “It’s only been 10 years, but it’s been a powerful 10 years for what it did to secure things so that [the organizations were] safe and secure in a space. They didn’t have to worry about expensive rents going up.”

What’s next?

Purchasing the building, a joint ownership or partnership model, relocation, or advocacy for municipal or regional support are all some of the options that KCS has explored.

Nakusp’s CAO Wayne Robinson was in attendance. He offered some background on the Village’s situation.

In 2010, the Province started pushing hard on local governments to address the billions of dollars of infrastructure deficits throughout the country.

“It’s probably the biggest existential threat facing our everyday lives,” he said.

For example, the Village doesn’t have enough money to replace its 22 kilometres of roads. Sewers, the water system, buildings, and the recreation centre have very little money set aside for repairing and replacing infrastructure. As well, the Village also needs to fund what’s called ‘asset retirement.’ Not only does it need to upkeep these services, but it also needs to fund demolition when they’re at end of life.

“We have to find ways to be able to pay for all these things, and the last thing we want to do is tax the living daylights out of everybody,” he said. “Do we want to see organizations move out of [the Kinship Centre]? Heavens no. But we’re really stuck between a rock and a hard place. Where is this money going to come from?”

Money from any building sales go into a dedicated reserve that can only be used for purchasing new property, capital improvements on existing buildings, or paying off building debt.

Robinson hinted that, if the building is sold to KCS, the Village may be able to hold the mortgage.

No final decisions were made during the meeting, but KCS was given much to think about.

