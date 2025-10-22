Nelson News

Kootenay MLAs meet with Washington State representatives

Reaching across the border

Photo: Washington State House Republicans Brittny Anderson, MLA for Kootenay Central, and Steve Morissette, MLA for Kootenay Monashee, meet with Washington State reps. Hunter Abell and Andrew Engell at the Frontier – Patterson border crossing.

A pair of BC NDP MLAs recently held meetings with legislators from Washington State in an effort to strengthen cross-border ties.

Brittny Anderson, MLA for Kootenay Central, and Steve Morissette, MLA for Kootenay Monashee, met with Washington State reps. Hunter Abell and Andrew Engell.

The group first met at the Frontier – Patterson border crossing near Rossland, B.C. and travelled together into Canada.

The tour included stops at the Waneta Dam, the Teck smelter in Trail and a roundtable meeting in Rossland.

A news release issued by Washington State House Republicans said this was the first time that state and provincial lawmakers have met at the border for an event like this.

“Our Canadian allies waded ashore with us on D-Day. They opened their airport at Gander to American citizens on 9/11. They are our friends and neighbours, and many issues of importance to people in the 7th District don’t stop at a line on a map,” Abell said in the news release.

“We share rivers, forests, and industries. What happens in British Columbia directly affects Northeast Washington, and the other way around. By sitting down face to face, we know who to call on the other side of the border, and can find real, practical solutions to issues of shared concern.”

Abell said he hopes it’s the first of many cross-border cooperation efforts. “I hope it’s the start of an ongoing dialogue,” he said. “Our communities have more in common than many realize — from rural economies to wildfire prevention to transportation issues. We’re stronger when we tackle them side by side.”

Engell said the trip underscored how connected the two regions truly are. “Our watersheds, our timberlands, and our livelihoods are intertwined,” Engell said. “Working with our neighbors helps us find better answers and build trust that benefits both countries.”

During their visit, the lawmakers also discussed opportunities to collaborate through the Pacific NorthWest Economic Region (PNWER), a long-standing forum for cooperation between U.S. states and Canadian provinces.