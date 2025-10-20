Department of National Defence called in after grenades found in Nelson home
Grenades found in home
A Nelson resident got a surprise while cleaning their basement.
They discovered two undetonated grenades that were believed to have been kept by a former family member.
Nelson police officers responded to the home on Thursday, October 16, and confirmed the grenades were undisturbed and contained to a safe area of the home. They contacted the RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit but were told the matter fell under the jurisdiction of the Department of National Defence.
The next day, DND officials turned up at the Nelson home and retrieved the grenades. They were taken to a secure location and detonated using an explosive charge.
“The Nelson Police Department would like to thank the Department of National Defence for their quick response and assistance in safely disposing of the explosives,” said Special Constable Taburiaux.
“Items such as grenades or ammunition can be extremely dangerous, even if they appear old or inactive. The safest action is always to leave them in place and call police.”
Nelson police said that at no time was there a risk to the public from the grenades in the home because the items were secured and remained untouched until DND removed them.
