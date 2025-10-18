Nelson News

Arrest made at Edgewood, B.C. ostrich farm still waiting on Supreme Court of Canada

RCMP confirm arrest at farm

Photo: The Canadian Press Ostriches eat their feed at the Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, May 17, 2025.

UPDATE 6:15 p.m.

BC RCMP announced early Friday evening that they have made an arrest at the Universal Ostrich Farm property.

Police said the arrest was made in connection with an alleged entry onto the property that remains subject to a search warrant.

Video shared on Facebook showed social media presenter Jim Kerr being handcuffed, who RCMP said was "arrested under the Health of Animals Act section 35(1) for obstructing Canadian Food Inspection Agency agents from performing their duties."

They said that he allegedly breached the perimeter.

Kerr was processed and later released on conditions not to attend the property.

RCMP said the investigation and their presence at the farm remains ongoing, at the request of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) while their operation is underway.

"The RCMP would like to emphasize that the CFIA is the lead agency in this dispute. We are committed to remaining impartial and are mindful of our roles and responsibilities to the public to keep the peace and be part of the solution," they said.

UPDATE 4:50 p.m.

An arrest was made Friday at the Universal Ostrich Farm.

Video shared on Facebook showed social media presenter Jim Kerr being handcuffed and led away by two RCMP officers.

Neither police nor Kerr -- who has been at the farm in Edgewood, B.C., since April and has tens of thousands of social media followers -- responded to requests for comment.

But farm spokeswoman Katie Pasitney said in a Facebook post that Kerr was arrested after he crossed a quarantine line at the farm, where the owners have been waiting for a court ruling on the fate of their hundreds of birds that the Canadian Food Inspection Agency says must be slaughtered.

The arrest of Kerr is not the first at the farm, where opponents of the cull have gathered for months.

The RCMP previously arrested Pasitney and her mother Karen Espersen, co-owner of the farm, on Sept. 23 for obstructing CFIA agents before both were released. It's not clear if the pair will actually be charged.

Pasitney said Friday that the quarantine line should be respected by supporters.

The Canadian Press

ORIGINAL 11:15 a.m.

The ostriches at Universal Ostrich Farm in Edgewood, B.C. will likely not be culled for at least another two weeks as the farmers and Canadian Food Inspection Agency wait on the Supreme Court of Canada.

Every Friday while it is sitting, the Supreme Court of Canada announces what cases it will decide to hear, or reject, the following Thursday.

A notice published by the court Friday for decisions to be announced on Oct. 23 does not contain the ostrich case, although it is noted “this list might change.”

The odds that that the Supreme Court decides to take the ostrich case are slim. It only accepts about seven per cent of applications for leave every year.

The CFIA moved in and seized the ostriches to prepare for a cull on Sept. 22. The Supreme Court ordered a stay of the cull on Sept. 24, pending a decision from the court on whether it would hear the farmer’s appeal. The courts, however, gave the CFIA interim possession of the birds and pens.

Several dozen supporters from across B.C. and Canada have been camping at the farm to oppose and protest the planned cull.

The CFIA said there were between 300 and 330 ostriches in the herd when they took possession of the animals, but the farm and its supporters have been demanding a recount in recent days. There are allegations that there are now fewer birds than that on the property and the CFIA has not issued a public statement on the issue since Oct. 4.

The cull was ordered on Dec. 31, 2024 after more than 30 ostriches died and two deceased animals tested positive for bird flu. The farm said the last bird death happened Jan. 15, 2025.

The farm has been resisting the cull in the courts ever since and has refused to carry out the cull themselves, which is a first for the CFIA. The farm says the birds should be studied for any antibodies they may have.

The CFIA has said it has a stamping-out policy for farms where birds are infected with the avian flu to protect human and animal health and international trade access. The agency has said that wild birds are believed to be main cause of the infections and outbreaks in the last three years have spiked during migration periods.