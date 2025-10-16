Nelson News

28 animals rescued by B.C. SPCA from rural property in Kootenay region

Photo: Submitted On Oct. 7 the B.C. SPCA brought 27 dogs and one cat into care from a rural property in the Kootenay region.

Nearly 30 dogs were taken from a Kootenay property recently by the B.C. SPCA and police after concerns arose involving irresponsible breeding and neglect.

On Oct. 7 the B.C. SPCA brought 27 dogs and one cat into care from a rural property in the Kootenay region — the community not specified by the organization — following an animal protection investigation.

The 27 seized dogs were French bulldogs, Boston terriers, Kangal shepherds, and heelers, as well as several mixed-breed dogs, including 12 puppies ranging in age from eight weeks to seven months old.

Due to the number of animals known to be on the property, their condition and the remote location of the property, a large response team was required — a team of 10 staff including eight animal protection officers — as well as a “significant” RCMP presence.

“The animals were kept mainly outdoors without appropriate shelter and there was inadequate fencing on the property, so the dogs were wandering off and running loose,” said Matt Affleck, SPCA regional manager, cruelty investigations, Okanagan/Interior, in a statement Thursday.

“A number of the animals are underweight and have been put on a veterinarian supervised re-feeding plan and many of the puppies were found with scarring and bite wounds, most likely due to fighting.

“We think it’s possible the animals were regularly drinking from a nearby, algae-covered pond since most of them have tested positive for parasites such as coccidia and giardia.”

The puppies, due to their underdeveloped immune systems, were especially susceptible, Affleck explained.

“Some of the puppies had severely distended stomachs because of a very serious worm infection,” he said. “The infection is so significant it will require a specialized deworming protocol as the sheer number of worms could cause a bowel obstruction if they all passed at once.”

Moving forward

Once the animals were in B.C. SPCA care, they were transferred to animal centres across the province to receive the necessary and appropriate care.

Many of the dogs were initially very fearful from under-socialization, although they are already warming up to centre staff.

“When they first arrived, many of (the dogs) were extremely fearful of hands and leashes, but they’re starting to warm up to our staff and accept some love. The Kangal mama let one of our volunteers sit and snuggle with her for a whole 30 minutes over the weekend,” said Affleck.

“And they’ve made great progress with one of the heeler mixes as well. He was one of the more mistrusting dogs at first, but now he likes to come in for scratches.”

One of the staff favourites is the little tripod pup.

“She is just the sweetest thing. We don’t know exactly what happened to her leg, but we do know it was amputated at some point,” said Affleck.

As this is an ongoing investigation, the animals are not currently available for adoption and it is unknown when they might be.