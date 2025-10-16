Nelson News

Water conservation measures rescinded for all RDCK water systems

Water restrictions rescinded

Photo: RDCK website screenshot Water restrictions across the regional district's systems have been rescinded.

Effective immediately, the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) has rescinded water conservation measures for all RDCK water systems.

People in one of the 18 water systems the RDCK operates can return to regular water consumption.

“The RDCK appreciates your cooperation in adhering to the water restrictions,” the regional district said in a statement Thursday.

Stage one water conservation measures go into effect every year regardless of seasonal weather patterns. These measures are in effect from June 1 to Sept. 30. Upon notification, the regional district imposes further water conservation measures (stages two to four) as necessary.

These restrictions apply to all commercial and residential customers who receive their water supply from a regional district water system.

The RDCK owns and operates 18 independent water systems and one drainage system, to provide potable drinking water and regulatory compliance through water quality monitoring, treatment, distribution system maintenance, water conservation and emergency response planning.

Each system is managed as a self-sustaining service, funded entirely by its users, with the exception of any federal or provincial grant funding.

The RDCK oversees system operations, maintenance, and capital upgrades, long-term sustainable asset management and financial planning, conservation initiatives and regulatory compliance.