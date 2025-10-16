Nelson News

Divers complete leak repair on wastewater line at Grohman: city

Force main repair complete

Photo: File Work on the wastewater force main was completed as of Friday, Oct. 10.

Multiple leaks in the city’s wastewater force main have been repaired, after four were detected over the course of 11 days at the Grohman narrows treatment facility west of Nelson.

Using dive teams working in the Kootenay River, the City of Nelson completed repair work on the wastewater force main as of Friday, Oct. 10, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

“(A)ll water quality tests have returned results within normal parameters,” the city statement read.

To ensure the integrity of the system, dive teams conducted three full-length inspections, and a remote operated vehicle (ROV) completed two additional inspections along the length of the force main.

“No further leaks have been detected at this time,” the city said. “Replacing this critical infrastructure remains a top priority for council and staff.”

Nelson has applied to the Province of B.C.’s 2025 Strategic Priorities Fund for $7 million toward the estimated $11.6 million cost of replacing the force main, and project designs are expected to be completed in 2026 with a goal of construction in 2027.