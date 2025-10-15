Input on future of wastewater facility output at Grohman narrows sought
Input sought on output
With leaks beginning to appear in the pipeline at the Grohman narrows wastewater treatment plant, work has already begun on replacing the infrastructure for Nelson.
But, with such work having a sizeable price tag that will be partially borne by the taxpayers of Nelson, the work needs to be informed and approved by the people who pull the purse strings.
As a result, resident input is needed in planning for the future of the liquid waste system.
“Through the Let’s Talk Nelson platform, residents can explore potential sites for new infrastructure, view results from the 2024 community survey, and share feedback,” noted the city in a statement last week.
The survey is open until Oct. 31 at https://letstalk.nelson.ca/liquid-waste-management-plan. Paper copies are also available at the Nelson Public Library and City Hall.
The Grohman Narrows Treatment Plant, completed in 1971, has served Nelson for over 50 years. The submarine force main — constructed using tar-coated steel and anchored beneath the riverbed — was considered state-of-the-art at the time. Only one major repair was needed prior to 2021.
However, the corrosive nature of wastewater has led to six small leaks since fall 2021, all of which were repaired promptly and reported to the province.
“This history underscores the importance of ongoing investment in resilient infrastructure, especially as climate pressures and aging systems converge,” the city stated.
- The city launched a comprehensive replacement plan in 2023. Nelson has applied to the Province of B.C.’s 2025 Strategic Priorities Fund for $7 million toward the estimated $11.6 million cost of replacing the force main. Project designs are expected to be completed in 2026 with a goal of construction in 2027.
