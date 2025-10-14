Nelson News

Despite being outshot 98-52, Leafs pull out two weekend wins

Photo: File Despite being outshot 98-52, the Nelson Leafs pulled out two weekend wins.

Two weekend games and two wins for the Nelson Leafs as the Murdoch Division cellar dwellers begin their climb out of the basement.

Heading into the weekend the Leafs sat last in the KIJHL’s Murdoch Division — as well as last in the 21-team junior A league — with two points in their first five games.

The green-and-white also had scored the least amount of goals (seven) and allowed the most (29) in that span, having been shutout twice in five games, surrendering double-digits in goals in two games as well.

That fortune turned on the weekend, with the Leafs sliding into Merritt to play the Centennials on Friday. The club started slow and did not pick up steam — having been outshot 50-22 by the home side — but it received some help on the back end and pulled out a 4-2 win.

Jacob Armstrong made his season debut for the Leafs with a stellar 48-save performance. Tied 2-2 after two periods, the Leafs pulled ahead at 12:26 of the third on Brad Boyarski’s first of the season, then secured the win on Cale Nachai’s empty-net goal.

Mathis Perron stopped 18 for the Centennials. Evan Thachuk scored his first KIJHL goal for Merritt.

On Saturday in Princeton versus the Posse, the Leafs managed a few more shots but still surrendered a boatload of shots, getting outshot 48-30 in the game. However, Armstrong was strong in the net again and the Leafs slipped out of town with a 5-4 shootout win.

Devon Barclay scored the shootout winner for the Leafs over the Posse with Jacob Armstrong stopping all three shots he faced, along with 44 of 48 in the game to earn his second straight win. The Leafs trailed 3-1 8:25 into the second period and fought their way back with goals from Brandon Kendall and Ty Nykyforuk, who had two points.

The wins moved the Leafs ahead of the Castlegar Rebels (who have four points) as well as three other KIJHL teams to move out of last with a record of 3-4.