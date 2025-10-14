Nelson News

Motor vehicle collision involving semi-truck and sedan on right-turn hiccup

Vehicle ends up under truck

Photo: File A semi-truck was making a right-hand turn onto another street when a car, attempting to make a wide right turn into the same street, entered the right lane.

A car ended up underneath a semi-trailer truck after the driver tried to cut inside on the turning truck.

On Oct. 8 the Nelson Police Department (NPD) responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision at an intersection within the city. Upon arrival, officers located a sedan lodged under the right side of a semi-truck trailer.

Officers immediately assessed the scene for injuries. Fortunately, no one involved in the collision was hurt, said NPD special constable Emily Taburiaux.

After confirming that the area was safe, the investigating officer spoke with both drivers. Both parties reported consistent accounts of the incident: the semi-truck was making a right-hand turn onto another street when the sedan, attempting to make a wide right turn into the same street, entered the right lane.

This maneuver resulted in the sedan becoming trapped under the trailer’s right side, said Taburiaux.

“It’s important for all drivers to remember that large trucks require significantly more space to make turns, and extra caution should be taken when driving near them,” she said.

The semi-truck was assessed and found to be safe and operable. It was able to be driven away from the scene. The sedan, however, was not drivable and was towed after the driver retrieved personal belongings.

Both drivers exchanged contact information and were advised to contact ICBC to report the incident.

Nelson Fire and Rescue Services attended the scene and assisted in safely removing the sedan from underneath the trailer.