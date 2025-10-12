Nelson News

Small plots of local indigenous plants create ‘nectar trail’ for bees

Creston nectar network

Photo: Rebecca Gidney Wildsight Creston is encouraging the creation of a 'nectar trail.'

Wildsight Creston Valley Branch is launching a new community initiative: the Creston nectar trail.

Inspired by the successful Kelowna nectar trail, this project aims to create a connected network of pollinator-friendly habitats throughout the Creston Valley.

Participants, including residents, schools, community organizations, and local businesses, will each commit to planting a one metre by one metre plot of locally indigenous plants that provide essential food and habitat for bees, butterflies and other pollinators.

Together, these small plots will form a living “nectar trail” that helps strengthen pollinator connectivity across the community.

Pollinators play a vital role in supporting biodiversity, food security and healthy ecosystems. However, habitat loss and fragmentation have made it harder for them to thrive, noted Wildsight Creston in a press release.

“By linking green spaces through community action, we can make a real difference, one garden at a time,” it read.

To kick things off, join in on the “Native Plant Sale” on Saturday, Oct. 18 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Spectrum Farms.

This project is led by Wildsight Creston Valley branch director Caroline Collier, whose passion for native plants and pollinator health inspired the beautiful pollinator garden at Spectrum Farms.