Small plots of local indigenous plants create ‘nectar trail’ for bees
Creston nectar network
Wildsight Creston Valley Branch is launching a new community initiative: the Creston nectar trail.
Inspired by the successful Kelowna nectar trail, this project aims to create a connected network of pollinator-friendly habitats throughout the Creston Valley.
Participants, including residents, schools, community organizations, and local businesses, will each commit to planting a one metre by one metre plot of locally indigenous plants that provide essential food and habitat for bees, butterflies and other pollinators.
Together, these small plots will form a living “nectar trail” that helps strengthen pollinator connectivity across the community.
Pollinators play a vital role in supporting biodiversity, food security and healthy ecosystems. However, habitat loss and fragmentation have made it harder for them to thrive, noted Wildsight Creston in a press release.
“By linking green spaces through community action, we can make a real difference, one garden at a time,” it read.
To kick things off, join in on the “Native Plant Sale” on Saturday, Oct. 18 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Spectrum Farms.
This project is led by Wildsight Creston Valley branch director Caroline Collier, whose passion for native plants and pollinator health inspired the beautiful pollinator garden at Spectrum Farms.
More Nelson News
- Astronaut heading to moonFlorida - 6:30 am
- Carney visiting QatarQatar - 6:20 am
- E-bike, scooter fleet coming?Penticton - 4:00 am
- Drones to fight mosquitoes?Salmon Arm - 4:00 am
- Fur trap kills dog near roadRadium Hot Springs - 4:00 am
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$125,000
more details
West Kootenay BC SPCA Featured Pet
Willow West Kootenay BC SPCA >
Regional District of Central Kootenay
Nelson & District Chamber of Commerce
Nelson and Kootenay Lake Tourism
Nelson Discussion Forum
School District 8 - Kootenay Lake
Nelson Public Library