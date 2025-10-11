Nelson News

Mini-film festival brings four French films to silver screen

Unforgettable cinema

Photo: Submitted La Bobine - Cinéma Québec

Francophonie lands the big screen in Nelson with a unique mini-film festival not to be missed: La Bobine – Cinéma Québec, presented at the Capitol Theatre in partnership with AFKO.

Designed as a year-long celebration of the seventh art, this mini-festival features four carefully selected screenings, each offering an intense and unforgettable cinematic experience.

La Bobine - Cinéma Québec brings together a curated, creative, offbeat, and emotionally powerful selection of four Francophone films, works that shock, intrigue, and move audiences, a true homage to cinema, rich in colour and emotion.

The first screening of Festin Boréal by Robert Morin made a strong impression on everyone and this was just the beginning.

Join in on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. for Une Langue Universelle: Somewhere between Tehran and Winnipeg. Negin and Nazgol find a sum of money frozen in the winter ice and try to get it out. Massoud leads a group of increasingly-confused tourists through the monuments and historic sites of Winnipeg. Matthew quits his job at the Québec government and embarks upon a mysterious journey to visit his mother.

Time, geography and personal identities crossfade, interweave and collide into a surreal comedy of disorientation.

The film, in Persian and French languages, will be shown with English subtitles, giving everyone a chance to fall in love with Francophone cinema and culture.

Stay tuned for the two next screening: Soleils Atikamekw by Chloé Leriche and Kanaval by Henri Pardo, in the spring, dates to be confirmed