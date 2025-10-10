Nelson News

Dine out for the annual Restaurants for Change on Wednesday, Oct. 22

Eat well for a good cause

Photo: Contributed Ainsleah Hastings, the NCFC community chef and kitchen coordinator.

A memorable evening of delicious meals and community support awaits for those who attend the annual Restaurants for Change on Wednesday, Oct. 22 at participating restaurants in Nelson.

Hosted by the Nelson Community Food Centre (NCFC), participating restaurants will contribute a portion or all of the funds raised on that night to help support NCFC’s vital programs.

It is because of previous Restaurants for Change and other community contributions that the NCFC has been able to provide nutritious, delicious meals and essential services to those who need them most.

“NCFC serves a variety of people — seniors; single parent households; children; students; working individuals; those on government assistance programs — and has felt the increased need within our community,” the NCFC said in a statement.

In August alone, the Food Centre staff and volunteers served 565 participants and 596 meals.

“We support Restaurants For Change because it gives a financial boost to the Nelson Community Food Centre which is a much needed asset,” said Ryan Martin, owner of the Martin Hospitality Group. “We want to assist those who are facing poverty and food insecurity. It’s an investment in the well-being of our community.”

Restaurants for Change illustrates how NCFC and Nelson's restaurateurs combine efforts to enrich and support the community. By making a reservation at one of the participating restaurants, a delicious meal is made even better knowing the proceeds from the evening translate into groceries, meals and food-related programs that directly aid and enrich Nelson’s community members.

In 2024, household food insecurity in Canada affected 10 million people across the 10 provinces, with 2.5 million of them being children.

“At the Nelson Community Food Centre we believe everyone has the right to be free from hunger,” the NCFC stated in a press release. “The demand for our services continues to grow, and events like Restaurants for Change are key to ensuring we can continue to meet this need.”