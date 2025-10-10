Nelson News

Unregulated drug deaths drop in Kootenay Boundary region from previous year

Overdose deaths decrease

Photo: File According to preliminary data, 153 people in July and 149 people in August 2025 died due to unregulated drug toxicity across the province, as reported by the BC Coroners Service.

Unregulated drug deaths in the Kootenay Boundary dropped for the year to-date over last year as the province’s Coroners Service released its data for the 2025 year.

Overall, by health service delivery area (HSDA) of injury (death), 24 people died from unregulated drugs for the year to-date in 2025, compared to 41 in 2024 and 2023.

Digging a little deeper into the data, by local health authority within the Kootenay Boundary, Nelson has had nine deaths in 2025 (a total of 10 in 2024 for the entire year), Trail had seven (12 in 2024), while Castlegar is three, down from seven the year before.

However, by unregulated drug death rates per 100,000 by local health authority, Nelson’s overdose death rate has risen to 45.8 from 33.9 in 2024, and is the region’s second highest in 10 years.

Kootenay Lake has had zero deaths in 2025, the same as in 2024, while Grand Forks dropped to three from nine in 2024 and Creston was one in 2025, down from four in 2024. Arrow Lakes is two in 2025, while Kettle Valley is zero.

According to preliminary data, 153 people in July and 149 people in August 2025 died due to unregulated drug toxicity across the province, as reported by the BC Coroners Service.

In 2025, deaths among those between the ages of 30 and 59 accounted for 69 per cent of drug-toxicity deaths in the province, and 78 per cent were male.

By health authority, in 2025 the highest number of unregulated drug deaths were in Fraser and Vancouver Coastal health authorities (352 and 321 deaths, respectively) making up 55 per cent of all such deaths during 2025.

Fentanyl and its analogues continue to be the most-common substance detected in expedited toxicological testing. Decedents who underwent expedited testing in 2025 were found to have fentanyl in their systems (70 per cent), followed by cocaine (52 per cent) and methamphetamine (52 per cent). With 64 per cent of deaths showing evidence of smoking, it continues to be the most common mode of consumption in 2025.