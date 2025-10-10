Nelson News

Major donation from D-Pace fuels innovation and education at Selkirk College

Ion-source research centre

Photo: Selkirk College From left, Jason Taylor, Ben Warfield and Morgan Dehnel.

An ion-source research centre has been established at Selkirk College to provide students with opportunities to engage in the high-demand field of particle acceleration.

Earlier this week Selkirk College announced the establishment of the Selkirk Ion-source Research Centre (SIRC) — an initiative made possible through a donation from D-Pace, a Nelson-based leader in the global particle accelerator industry.

The contribution, valued at nearly $1 million by Selkirk College, includes cutting-edge technology that will enable hands-on education and advanced research and innovation in the West Kootenay. It supports Selkirk College’s partnership with TRIUMF, Canada’s particle accelerator centre.

“We are incredibly grateful to our long-standing partner D-Pace for helping to kick-start our vision for the Selkirk Ion-source Research Centre,” said Dr. Terri MacDonald, director of applied research and innovation at Selkirk College.

“This donation has enabled the college to apply for several complementary grants — under the leadership of Morgan Dehnel, SIRC chair — including funding for research and the hiring of vocational, undergraduate and graduate student interns. This game-changing partnership empowers students to engage in cutting-edge scientific research right here in rural B.C.”

SIRC drives innovation in three ways

New technologies

The ion-source research is innovation in itself.

The research seeks to solve complex issues that have everyday use, such as improving the efficiency in manufacturing semi-conductors found in electric vehicle batteries or better cancer treatments with medical radioisotopes.

Such research falls in line with national mandates, including Canada’s Quantum Strategy and Canada’s Nuclear Science and Medical Isotope strategy.

Further, student and faculty researchers are collaborating with and contributing to broader national and international discovery science and commercial research in the field.

Students

Students from trades apprenticeships to post-doctoral researchers are working side by side to manufacture and build experiments, maintain equipment, identify research opportunities and generate new knowledge.

This breaks down historic barriers between post-secondary programs and allows students to learn from each other’s respective areas of expertise.

Rural geography

Historically, ion-source research has taken place in urban areas at large universities. However, with modern communications, rural geography no longer has to be a barrier to conducting high-tech research — as they are discovering in Chalk River, Ontario, and Oak Ridge, Tennessee.