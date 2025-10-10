Nelson News

New agreement signed to provide fire service training at ‘live’ centre

Live fire training centre

Photo: B.C. Wildfire Service The regional district has signed on for another year to "rent" the live fire training centre at Selkirk College's Silver King campus.

The regional district is going live for another year.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay approved entering into a facility rental agreement with Selkirk College for use of the existing live fire training centre to a maximum value of $0 until Aug. 13, 2026.

RDCK fire services utilizes the live fire training centre located at the Silver King campus of Selkirk College to conduct training evolutions and scenarios for regional fire service members.

Selkirk College currently provides the land and facility space for the live fire centre to the RDCK fire service at no cost while also providing landscape maintenance to the site itself.

The facility consists of established structures, vehicle props, and other firefighting props that allow fire training officers to train volunteer firefighters in a realistic and practical manner.

“This training allows fire service volunteer firefighters to meet the requirements of their service levels in addition to the B.C. Structure Firefighter minimum training standards,” said Tristan Fehst, regional fire chief, in his report.

The B.C. Structure Firefighter minimum training standards was implemented in 2024 to replace the original standard known as the “Playbook” which was implemented in 2015. The standard categorizes fire service training standards to three service levels (exterior, interior and full service) and sets the minimum training and WorksafeBC requirements for each category.

“Without access to a local training facility, this required training would need to be outsourced to third party providers which is cost and logistically prohibitive,” said Fehst.

Looking west

The Selkirk facility isn’t the only fire training centre in the region.

In early September the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary announced its new training centre at 801 Rossland.

Opened in 2025, the state-of-the-art facility represents a significant milestone for Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue, said Dan Derby, regional fire chief.

“This centre embodies our dedication to progress, leadership, and teamwork — and our ongoing commitment to firefighter safety, and to protecting and serving our communities with excellence,” he said.

For years, KBRFR firefighters trained with limited resources, often improvising in challenging conditions.

Central to the facility is a propane-fueled live burn room on the second floor, paired with a theatrical smoke system and computerized controls, enabling safe yet realistic fire ground training.