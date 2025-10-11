Nelson News

Creston Valley seniors group worries for Rotacrest Hall’s future

Uproar over office plan

Photo: Creston New Horizons Senior Society / Facebook Group members attended RDCK meetings on Oct. 2.

Members of Creston New Horizons Senior Society (CNHSS) are petitioning, after the RDCK announced it’s considering converting Rotacrest Hall into office spaces.

The volunteer-run society, which has used the hall since the 1980s to host events and gatherings for seniors, has gathered over 2,000 signatures already. Without the hall, the group’s future is uncertain.

On Oct. 2, New Horizons rallied troops to attend the Creston Valley services committee, where CNHSS president Sandi Haley and vice-president Jesse Davis presented their concerns to RDCK directors.

Davis said the society was given a letter on Sept. 16. An analysis had been completed to identify possible options for new RDCK office spaces, with Rotacrest Hall in the running alongside Creston Education Centre and other commercial spaces.

“This came out of the blue,” said Davis. “We had not been approached.”

The society felt it should have been consulted sooner.

“This is probably one of our key issues, that if an analysis was performed, an analysis of the impact to the community should have been involved.”

Craig Stanley, the RDCK’s regional manager of operations and asset management, said an architect will soon assess current and future office space needs. Davis asked that CNHSS be fully consulted during the next study, and for the results to be made public.

Committee chair and Creston Mayor Arnold DeBoon emphasized that no decisions have been made yet.

“We do not have enough information yet to make a decision,” he said. “We will be asking staff to provide us with more information, and to explore alternatives in our community … We will be listening to what the community has to say. We really appreciate your presence here and your concerns.”

New Horizons members wondered why Rotacrest couldn’t be removed from the list altogether.

“It’s our due diligence to explore all options, whether you agree or disagree,” said DeBoon, “because when all is said and done, we like to make the decision based on all the information and all the options we have.”

Rotacrest Hall was built in 1980 through the efforts of the town, volunteers and the Rotary Club.

Davis said it was designed specifically for seniors’ recreation, with lots of windows, accessible parking, and an easy-to-navigate layout. Its been a comfortable home-away-from-home for seniors for 45 years, he said, with regular programming and community events filling the hall with life. On average, over 900 people enjoy the space each month. Therapeutic Activity program for seniors (TAPS) also uses the hall.

Rotacrest was built with a live-in suite for a building caretaker. However, due to zoning violations, the RDCK informed CNHSS that it could no longer host a custodian. Davis said the volunteer-run society struggled to manage the building after that.

In 2009, the RDCK offered to take over the facility. The building and its contents, valued at $669,000, were gifted to the RDCK with the understanding that the two organizations would work together to continue to provide services to the community.

If asked to leave Rotacrest Hall, the RDCK suggested CNHSS could use Creston and District Community Complex. However, Davis and Haley said the facility would be confusing and unsafe for seniors to use.

“New Horizons will die if we don’t have a place to gather, if we don’t have a place that the seniors are familiar with and comfortable with — where they are safe,” said Haley in a video shared with the Valley Voice. “[Rotacrest] was not built for office space … It was made for seniors to gather, to socialize, to be happy, to be healthy, and to engage mentally and physically with their friends. This building is perfect for seniors.”