Ostrich farmers say standoff is no 'culture war stunt' as they wait on Supreme Court of Canada, respond to debt claims

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Hemens Karen Espersen, right, the co-owner of Universal Ostrich Farms, speaks with supporters with her daughter, Katie Pasitney, at the farm in Edgewood, B.C., on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, as the Canadian Food Agency took custody of the farm’s ostriches.

Whether the Supreme Court of Canada will revisit the fate of a thus-far doomed Edgewood, B.C. ostrich flock still remains unknown.

Each Thursday, the court announces decisions on cases it will, or will not, hear and the application by Universal Ostrich Farm to have its appeal heard was not addressed today. A list of what may come in the week ahead is expected to be published on Friday.

It normally takes the court around three months to decide to hear a case or not, although it has said it will expedite the ostrich case.

In the meantime, the battle for public support of at least 330 ostriches is still being waged by a coalition of supporters that includes animal rights activists, Robert F. Kennedy Jr, from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Mehmet Oz, a celebrity physician. Dozens of supporters have camped on site at the farm, filling social media with activism calling for the stop of the cull.

The spectacle they've brought to the issue has sparked both support and condemnation.

Standoff not a 'culture war stunt'

On Thursday, Universal Ostrich Farm spokesperson Katie Pasitney issued a statement, firing back at recent unflattering news reports.

Some of her focus appeared to be on a recent CBC investigation that highlighted several lawsuits claiming the farm owners have ignored court orders to repay debts worth more than $250,000. It highlighted the frustration creditors had and the expectations on the farm.

Among other things, the CBC reported that two creditors have attempted to garnishee the CFIA in a bid to intercept any compensation issued to the ostrich farm if Canada's top court allows the slaughter to go ahead, and a third says he intends to follow suit.

“The civil claims against our farm are private, legal matters that we are addressing through the courts,” Pasitney wrote in part of a lengthy statement.

“We do not hide from those claims. But reducing our fight to a ledger of debts is a cheap way to erase the scientific and welfare questions at the heart of this dispute. Creditors seeking garnishee orders is a litigation tactic — understandable from their perspective — but it does not justify erasing living, testable animals from the planet before the science has been done.”

She said the family has never denied they have debt and she said they will compensate those who are owed.

Pasitney also claimed that people embroiled in these lawsuits knew the financial situation the farm was in when they entered into business with them.

Addressing commentary on ongoing fundraisers, she said that all donations accepted were for the farm's legal battle and for animal care. In a recent press conference with a U.S. billionaire John Catsimatidis said he alone has spent $50,000 CAD on Universal Ostrich Farm’s legal fees.

She also took on the notion that the spectacle at the farm is a stunt.

“When you frame this as a culture-war stunt, you distract from the far more important questions: why are cameras (installed at the farm) cut, why are independent labs barred from testing, and why are the people who have raised these birds for 30 years being treated as if they have no expertise?” she said.

Petition launched with MP

Pasitney's plight has had support that's illustrated in a petition that will be presented to the House of Commons by Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee MP Scott Anderson. It has gained more than 30,000 signatures amplifying her call on the Ministers of Agriculture and Health to “immediately pause any cull pending independent veterinary assessment of evidence-based alternatives, including vaccination, treatment, or surveillance protocols."



It asks, among other things, that the federal government "receive testimony from CFIA and affected parties, and report recommendations for modernizing Canada's disease response to balance public health, animal welfare, and fiscal responsibility.”

Until 2019, the ostriches on the farm were farmed for meat and then they transitioned to scientific study.

In December of 2024, following an outbreak of avian flu, a cull order was put in place.

The CFIA explained it has a stamping-out policy for farms where birds are infected with the avian flu to protect human and animal health and international trade access.

It said following confirmation of the outbreak, a laboratory in Winnipeg isolated the virus and completed whole genome sequencing.

The virus is a "novel reassortment" not seen elsewhere in Canada, it said, including a genotype that has been associated with a human infection in a poultry worker in Ohio.

"Laboratory analysis also found this novel reassortment event has enhanced the pathogenicity of this particular H5N1 genotype," the statement said.

"Even minimal quantities of the virus could be lethal, with a rapid time to death of four to five days in mice exposed to even low doses. By comparison, the B3.13 genotype (originating from a USA dairy cow) resulted in mortality within three to six days, but only at substantially higher doses."

The agency has said that wild birds are believed to be main cause of the infections and outbreaks in the last three years have spiked during migration periods.