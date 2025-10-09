Nelson News

Master carver to offer pumpkin carving demo at Taghum Hall Fall Fair

Fun and pie at Taghum Hall

Photo: Submitted Master carver Peter Vogelaar will offer a pumpkin carving demo at the Taghum Hall Fall Fair on Oct. 19.

Three events at Taghum Hall offer opportunities for fun and involvement. And pie.

The Taghum Hall Fall Fair is a good old-fashioned event for all ages. The fun happens Sunday, Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Full schedules, contest categories, and other details can be found at www.taghumhall.ca/events.

Folks are invited to bring their home-made apple pie, juiciest jam, or perfect pickles for judging, with a chance to win bragging rights and some nice surprises. Wacky veggie competitions include categories such as the “giantest” zucchini or the wonkiest vegetable (googly eyes available).

A pumpkin carving demo with master carver Peter Vogelaar offers a new approach to an old tradition. The demo is at 11 a.m., with carving until 1 p.m. The hall provides the pumpkins and some tools; folks are encouraged to bring scoops, rasps, and scrubbies; a full list is on the website.

The hall will have all the elements to make your own scarecrow to take home, with folks welcome to bring things to personalize their creation. There is music all day in the gazebo, featuring some beloved local musicians including Rylan Kewen, Jenny Robinson and Friends, and many others.

Games for kids include classics such sack races, egg-and-spoon, and more. There will be refreshments available inside and outside the hall.

Admission is by donation. There is an additional $5 donation requested for pumpkin-carving and scarecrow-making to offset costs, however everyone is welcome regardless of ability to donate.

All are invited to join local writers for an event called Celestial Navigation: a Tribute to the Literary Legacy of Paulette Jiles on Sunday, Oct. 26 from 2 – 4 p.m. Jiles, who passed away in July, was a multi-award-winning writer and a former Nelson resident and instructor at David Thompson University Centre. Presenters include Linda Lee Crosfield, Anne DeGrace, Jeff George, Ursula Heller, Ross Klatte, Rita Moir, Julian Ross, Tom Wayman, Caroline Woodward, and others. Admission is by donation, and pie is likely.

Everyone is welcome at the Taghum Hall “Cutie-Pie” annual general meeting on Thursday, Oct. 23 at 6:30 p.m.