Major multi-year funding comes in from Vancouver Foundation for Oxygen Art Centre

Photo: Thomas Nowacynzski Exterior photo of Oxygen Art Centre’s facility and signage, Summer 2022.

Nelson’s artist-run centre is the recipient of a major multi-year funding program from the Vancouver Foundation’s Transforming Systems grant.

The grant of $300,000 for the Oxygen Art Centre offers flexible, operational funding for three years to advance systemic change by “addressing the root causes of inequality and supporting those most affected to shape their own futures.”

With the support of the Vancouver Foundation the artist-run centre will direct these funds to human resources and operating expenses to establish a secure foundation for systemic change work.

Vancouver Foundation’s three-year operational funding will increase the organizational capacity required to codify internalized processes into policies, conduct high-level strategic planning activities, and create conditions for critically researching and producing contemporary art programming.

This work will be conducted by Oxygen’s staff and board of directors where they will engage in strategic planning activities and professional development to secure the centre’s future, said Oxygen’s executive director Julia Prudhomme, alongside enhancements to forthcoming public contemporary art programs.

Vancouver Foundation is dedicated to creating healthy, vibrant, equitable, and inclusive communities across B.C. Since 1943, donors have created 2,200 endowment funds and together have distributed more than $1.5 billion to charities.

From arts and culture to the environment, health and social development, education, medical research and more, the Vancouver Foundation exists to make “meaningful and lasting improvements to communities in B.C.”