Rosebery to Three Forks regional trail reopens

New bridge on Galena Trail

Photo: RDCK website A portion of the Rosebery to Three Forks Regional Trail in the valley — including the cable car — was closed due to a significant slough of the riverbank, and it's be reopened.

The Galena Trail is back on track.

A portion of the Rosebery to Three Forks Regional Trail in the valley that has been closed since April 22 due to a significant slough of the riverbank — affecting the integrity of the existing bridge structure between the cable car crossing and the Three Forks trail head — is now open for public use.

Work has been completed on the installation of a new 85-foot aluminum bridge, along with wooden ramp approaches and other earthworks required to restore the trail connection between the cable car crossing and the Three Forks trailhead.

“Trail users can once again enjoy the full length of the Galena Trail,” the RDCK said in a statement. “The RDCK appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation while the necessary work was completed to ensure safety and accessibility.”

The trail remained open from Rosebery to the cable car.