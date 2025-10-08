Nelson News

Kootenay Lake Summit 2025 is stewardship in action

Photo: Contributed The Friends of Kootenay Lake Stewardship Society (FoKLSS) will present the 10th consecutive summit on Saturday, Oct. 25.

Stewardship will be in action at the annual Kootenay Lake Summit later this month.

The Friends of Kootenay Lake Stewardship Society (FoKLSS) will present the 10th consecutive summit on Saturday, Oct. 25, at Harrop Hall from 5:30-9 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.).

This year’s theme, “Stewardship in Action,” highlights community-led efforts to protect and restore the Kootenay Lake ecosystem. The evening will feature expert speakers, live music, and a walking tour of the Harrop (Sunshine Bay) wetlands, where FoKLSS and local residents are restoring wetland habitats.

Speakers include Robin Louie (Ktunaxa Nation), Andrea McKenzie (Harrop Wetlands Project), and wildlife biologist Jakob Dulisse (amphibians, reptiles and birds), all sharing their work to strengthen biodiversity and respond to climate change across the watershed.

“We want the summit to spark action,” said coordinator Grace Sabo. “By sharing real, local examples of stewardship, we hope to inspire others to get involved.”

The summit offers an evening of learning, live music (Eva Tree), a delicious meal, and connection with others who care about the lake’s future.

Each year, the event rotates locations to spotlight different communities and initiatives around Kootenay Lake.