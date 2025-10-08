Nelson News

Prescribed burn planned for Six Mile Slough

Photo: File A prescribed burn is planned for the Six Mile Slough area near Creston.

With wildfire season nearly over the focus is turning to next year.

To help reduce the risk of wildfires developing in the region next year, the B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) is lighting some fires this year.

A prescribed burn located approximately 18 kilometres northwest of Creston — supporting Creston Valley Wildlife Management Authority — is planned for Six Mile Slough and will cover up to 390 hectares.

The exact timing of this burn will depend on weather and site conditions, but it could begin as early as Friday, Oct. 10.

“Smoke may impact residents near the burn area and may be visible from Sirdar and surrounding communities, and to motorists travelling along Highway 3 and 3A,” noted the BCWS.

Key goals include:

Reduce the accumulation of dead reed canary grass;

Provide habitat benefits for a variety of species; and

Begin restoration of critical habitats in this area.

Burning will proceed if conditions are suitable to achieve objectives and allow for smoke dispersal, though smoke may linger in the following days, particularly the morning after burn operations.