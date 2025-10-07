Nelson News

Second sewer system leak sends Nelson searching for source

Photo: File Nelson is currently conducting repairs on the Grohman Narrows wastewater force main.

A second leak identified on Monday at the wastewater treatment facility west of Nelson now has the municipality scrambling to locate the leak and ensure minimal environmental impact on the Kootenay River.

The city is currently conducting repairs on the Grohman Narrows wastewater force main — that services Nelson — after being alerted to two leaks. One of the leaks has been successfully repaired — noted a statement from the city around 4 p.m. on Tuesday — while evidence of a second leak was identified on Monday.

As a result, a remotely-operated vehicle (ROV) is being deployed to locate the leak, and dive crews will be dispatched to complete the repair as soon as possible.

“The City of Nelson’s proactive safeguards and contingency planning ensure minimal environmental impact while long-term infrastructure upgrades continue,” the statement read. “Water sampling of the Kootenay River is being completed every second day.”

Although a leak is still present, testing of the river water has revealed results within “regular parameters and do not pose a risk to residents.”

Both leaks have been reported to the province — in compliance with environmental regulations — and the force main is continuously monitored by a 24-hour automated system that triggers alarms if flows change unexpectedly.