Burning restrictions to ease in Southeast Fire Centre

Photo: BCWS A map of the Southeast Fire Centre

Burning restrictions are being eased in the Southeast Fire Centre.

Category two open fires will again be allowed as of noon on Oct. 8.

Due to decreased wildfire risk, the following activities will once again be permitted throughout the Southeast Fire Centre:

One to two concurrently burning piles no larger than two metres high by three metres wide

Burning stubble or grass over an area less than 0.2 hectares

Fireworks

Binary exploding targets

Burn barrels or burn cages of any size or description

Controlled air incinerators

Category three open fires, which are larger-scale burns, remain prohibited throughout the Southeast Fire Centre. Air curtain burners and carbonizers also remain banned.