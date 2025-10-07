Nelson News
Burning restrictions to ease in Southeast Fire Centre
Burning restrictions are being eased in the Southeast Fire Centre.
Category two open fires will again be allowed as of noon on Oct. 8.
Due to decreased wildfire risk, the following activities will once again be permitted throughout the Southeast Fire Centre:
- One to two concurrently burning piles no larger than two metres high by three metres wide
- Burning stubble or grass over an area less than 0.2 hectares
- Fireworks
- Binary exploding targets
- Burn barrels or burn cages of any size or description
- Controlled air incinerators
Category three open fires, which are larger-scale burns, remain prohibited throughout the Southeast Fire Centre. Air curtain burners and carbonizers also remain banned.
