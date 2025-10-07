Nelson News

Nelson, Trail and Castlegar liquor store staff join BCGEU picket lines

Local BCLS host picket lines

Photo: File Three B.C. Liquor Store locations and one B.C. Cannabis Store location have been added to picket lines in the BCGEU strike action.

Nelson, Trail and Castlegar’s B.C. Liquor Stores are the sites of the latest B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) picket lines in a province-wide strike.

West Kootenay liquor store staff at the three locations are on strike — along with BCGEU members at the government building downtown on Victoria Street — a day after more than 10,000 union members, allies and community members marched and rallied at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria.

Trail's B.C. Cannabis Store in Waneta Place will also be picketing, but redirected to 1629 2nd Ave. About 2,200 BCGEU members in Corrections and Sheriff Services are also implementing an overtime ban.

The BCGEU has escalated strike action again with 48 more worksites — including BCLS store 32 in Nelson, number 51 in Trail and store 78 in Castlegar— representing almost 2,600 more members joining picket lines.

The strike now includes nearly 30 FrontCounter BC offices province-wide — where British Columbians access natural resource and land use permits — as well as 18 more BC Liquor and Cannabis stores.

As of today, every worksite in the ministry of Finance and the ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship is also now on strike.

“The public service bargaining committee is prepared to return to the table as soon as the government presents a meaningful offer,” the union said in a statement.

The BCGEU is asking for a four per cent general wage increase per year for two years. In return, the province has countered with an offer of two per cent per year for two years.