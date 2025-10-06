Nelson News

Columbia Basin Trust and JCI Kootenay reveal 30 Under 30 recipients

30 young leaders honoured

Photo: Contributed Recipients of the 30 Under 30 campaign, presented by Columbia Basin Trust and JCI Kootenay, celebrate their achievements at a special event in Kimberley on Sept. 27.

The results are in from the 30 Under 30 campaign and 12 young people from the region have made the list and have been honoured.

Presented in partnership with JCI Kootenay and Columbia Basin Trust, young leaders and changemakers from across the Columbia Basin were chosen for their outstanding contributions to their communities.

“Age doesn’t determine someone’s ability to create positive change, but initiative, commitment, innovation and drive do,” said Johnny Strilaeff, Columbia Basin Trust president and CEO. “The Trust is proud to highlight the young people recognized through 30 Under 30, whose efforts are shaping a brighter future for the Basin.”

Launched this spring in conjunction with the Trust’s 30th anniversary, the 30 Under 30 campaign highlights efforts in volunteerism, entrepreneurship, environmental stewardship, Indigenous leadership, education, arts and culture, civic engagement and other forms of community involvement. Finalists were chosen for excellence in leadership, innovation, community engagement, volunteerism and entrepreneurial spirit.

“The 30 Under 30 campaign celebrates young people already making a meaningful impact across communities,” said Dan Crema, chair of the 30 Under 30 committee and JCI Kootenay board member. Recipients were recognized at a special event in Kimberley on Sept. 27.

Learn more about the 30 inspiring recipients at https://kootenay30under30.ca/.

The regional list includes: