Early losses mount for Leafs in young season as club drops pair of games

Leafs stumble on weekend

The KIJHL season has just started for the Nelson Leafs and already they have dug themselves a deep hole.

In five games so far this season the Leafs have one win and four losses, but it is how they are losing those games that is concerning.

With a 1.4 goals for — seven goals scored in five games — the Leafs are by far the lowest scoring team in the league entering the third week of the season. Couple that with the second worst goals against — 5.8 goals against per game — and the recipe so far is falling short.

On the weekend, the Leafs lost 7-0 on Friday night at the Nelson and District Community Complex (NDCC) in front of 895 fans to the Beaver Valley Nitehawks in the first meeting of the two West Kootenay clubs. It was the second time in five games the Leafs have been shutout, and the third time they have given up over seven goals in a game.

The statistics line for the Leafs in the game reads pretty thin, save for 55 minutes in penalties. The home side was zero-for-seven on the power play while killing off 75 per cent of the penalties it took (one-for-four).

Leafs goaltender Reid Schweitzer took the loss but made 31 saves (on 38 shots). The rookie’s record is now 1-2 with a 4.52 goals against average and a .879 save percentage.

Nitehawks’ goaltender Landan Uzeloc stopped 35 shots against the Leafs to earn his first shutout of the season and fourth of his KIJHL career. He saved 17 shots in the second period. Ty Noseworthy (two) scored the winner, opening the scoring six minutes into the game. Jonas Bourchier led the Nitehawks with two goals and four points.

The end result was the same for the Leafs on Sunday night in Castlegar against the Rebels, losing 5-2 to the home side in front of 275 fans at the Castlegar and District Community Complex.

Brandon Kendall scored his second goal of the season for the Leafs, while rookie Chris Ugbaja scored his first goal as a Leaf early in the third period.

Of the seven defencemen the Leafs dressed on Sunday, five were rookies, with another five rookies up front in the forward group.