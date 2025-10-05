Nelson News

Nelson police respond to suspicious vehicle report; driver found impaired

Photo: File Nelson police received a report about a suspicious vehicle.

A hunch concerning a suspicious vehicle turned into uncovering an impaired driver.

On Sept. 28 the Nelson Police Department (NPD) responded to a report from a concerned resident regarding a suspicious vehicle frequently parked and idling outside their residence. The caller noted that the vehicle often contained multiple occupants and discarded alcohol containers were regularly found at the location after the vehicle departed.

NPD officers arrived and located a vehicle matching the description provided. Upon engaging with the two occupants inside, police observed several indicators of impairment in the driver, including a flushed face, exaggerated grinning, and slow, slurred speech.

Additionally, officers observed multiple open alcohol containers inside the vehicle. The driver admitted to consuming alcohol approximately five minutes prior to police arrival.

“Based on these observations, the officer formed a reasonable suspicion that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol,” said NPD’s Emily Taburiaux, in a statement on Saturday.

An approved screening device (ASD) was administered, and the driver failed the test. After being informed of their right to a second test, the driver requested it, which also resulted in a fail. As a result, the driver was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition (IRP) and the vehicle was impounded for 30 days. The vehicle was towed from the scene at the owner’s expense.

