Sinixt reconnect with ancestral lands in the Incomappleux Valley

Making the connection

A historic journey into the Incomappleux Valley has reconnected the Sinixt people of the Lakes Tribe of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation with ancestral lands.

This trip comes at a time when the Sinixt pursue legal action against the province of British Columbia to safeguard their historic role in stewarding their territories, and see the Supreme Court of Canada’s Desautel decision fully implemented and upheld.

The journey brought together multiple generations of Sinixt, who traveled from Inchelium, Wash. to Revelstoke, before heli-accessing into the heart of the Incomappleux. From there, participants hiked into 1,000-year-old cedar groves and rafted down the river, gathering, praying, and documenting the unique beauty and power of the valley.

“I gathered some cedar from the giant cedars — [the trip] was so beautiful and so enlightening,” said journey participant Kalaya Zacherle. “I found so many old plants and species of lichen and moss that we used to use for medicines. It was like a whole different world up there.”

The trip also afforded the Sinixt youth the opportunity to potentially see firsthand the work the Sinixt are doing to reintroduce salmon. Salmon and bull trout are the only fish that can get above the falls at the start of the river.

Historically the Sinixt harvested salmon at this location, but today the salmon are blocked by dams. The Sinixt young people on this trip saw a river without salmon. With ongoing restoration work, perhaps this will change, and the youth who visited this summer will one day be able to revisit the river and see salmon restored.

Roger Finley, an authorized representative for the Sinixt and a Council member of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, said it meant a lot to take his grandson Braxton, who is five years old, on this journey.

“Even if I don’t get to see salmon return to these waters, I believe he will. I know for sure that we Sinixt will keep working until the salmon are back where they belong,” he said.

The Incomappleux Valley is one of the last intact inland temperate rainforests in the world, now protected from industrial logging and development.

Last week, the Sinixt commenced two lawsuits against the provincial government to fight against policies that exclude and erase them from their traditional territories. This erasure has affected the Sinixt in the Incomappleux, where the province is guiding an Incomappleux Stewardship Table that is intended to centre Indigenous voices in conservation. The Sinixt representative at and chair of the table, Herb Alex, was recently removed from participation and a leadership role in those meetings through application of the province’s policy.

“We hope these recent lawsuits will encourage the province to do the right thing, and once again recognize our important role in preserving this special place for generations to come,” said Alex.

This trip marks a continuation of the Sinixt’s fight for recognition and reconnection following decades of forced removal, the 1956 decision of Canada to declare the only Sinixt band extinct and consequent loss of their reserve lands, and their successful Desautel case at the Supreme Court of Canada in 2021.

“Being on the land together — with our elders, youth, and knowledge keepers — is how we continue to connect with our homeland for time immemorial,” said Shelly Boyd, Sinixt cultural leader. “No policy or government can take that away.”