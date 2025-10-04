Nelson News

Temperature drops and fish begin to rise in Kootenay Lake

Warm days, plenty of fish

Photo: Reel Adventures Fishing Charters Reel Adventures Fishing Charters

Well, the weather’s cooling down and it’s time for our fall fishery to kick in.

As the nights are getting cooler and the water temperature is dropping, we look forward to some of our most exciting times of the season.

Here’s the latest fishing report:

Kootenay Lake

September was a busy month for tourists but there were still a lot of days on the water.

The weather remained warm and the water temperature was still fairly warm. As a result of the water temperature remaining warm, there were a few slower days of fishing. However, there are one or two really good days each week mixed in with the schedule. This seems pretty normal for September, as the fall temperatures slowly kick in and the fish begin put on their ‘feed bags.’

There were a few fish hooked on each outing with a lot of smaller rainbow trout than normal. There seemed to be a lot of small ones, so hopefully that is a sign for the future.

On average, the rainbows were between one to three pounds, with the odd five pounder.

Surface fishing has been hit and miss, but some days there are a lot more fish on top. In saying that, there have actually been a bunch of rainbows being caught on top, but some on the riggers as deep as 120 feet.

The bull trout are mostly up the rivers right now, however some have remained in the lake at this time of year. There have been a few juveniles caught between one to three pounds, and still managed the odd one, which remained in the lake up to 10 pounds.

October is always the beginning of the fall fishery, with the adult bull trout returning to the lake and the bigger rainbows start feeding.

The water temperature still remains around 60 degrees F, but as that slowly drops, the feeding frenzy will begin. The ideal temperature is around 55 degrees F.

What are they biting on?

The usual Gibbs croc has been working alright on the surface or with a couple ounces of weight. The favourite brass/fire stripe or brass/firewing have been best.

A few fish have been biting on the Lux Flies bucktails. Still not consistent, as the fish haven’t really come up from the depths. However, on the choppy days, there have been a few on lucky numbers: 210, 215 and 226. October will become much more consistent for rainbows on the surface, so stay tuned.

As for the bull trout, a few have been biting on the down rigger between 60 -120 ft. — even a few rainbows at the 120 ft. depth lately.

The Gibbs STS or Lemon Lime flashers have been most consistent. Flashers followed by a hoochie or a Skinny G spoon have been producing a few fish.

Prime time is coming up, so stay tuned for more consistent fishing and, hopefully, some big ones.

Tight lines … Captain Kerry Reed

Reel Adventures Fishing Charters is a fishing charter company based in Nelson.