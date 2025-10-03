Nelson News

Presence of La Niña this winter predicted to bring plenty of snow to Kootenay region

Predictions for ski season

Photo: On the Snow website A long-range winter forecast favours several areas of the Pacific northwest, including B.C., which La Niña historically favours.

A chill is in the air as fall is making its all-too-brief appearance, meaning the winter ski season is close behind.

According to the ski website, On the Snow, the long-range forecast for the winter ski season in the Kootenay region is for a lot of snow.

On the website, meteorologist Chris Tomer’s long-range winter snow forecast for North America isn’t a precise indication of how much snow a region will, or will not, receive, but he does see some climate patterns emerging.

The NOAA recently issued a La Niña Watch, anticipating it to occur in October and for it to continue through the end of the year.

“I’m forecasting a presence of La Niña this fall before fading into a neutral phase during the winter months of 2026,” wrote Tomer in his 2025/26 long-range winter forecast.

October and November favor the Pacific Northwest for the most consistent precipitation, an area which includes the West Kootenay in southeastern B.C.

Tomer said the coming winter might resemble last winter at times.

“What we often see with La Niña, and the orientation of the jet stream, is that it lends itself naturally to northwest flow setups,” he wrote in the article. “This, plus the wind direction, play a major factor in snowfall. The northern polar jet stream will dominate this winter, but at times the southern jet stream will also contribute. A few atmospheric river setups are likely.”

Photo: On the Snow website Winter snow predictions for the coming season.

His long-range winter forecast favours several areas of the Pacific northwest, including B.C., which La Niña historically favours.

Tomer forecast that the most consistent snowfall will occur at Jackson Hole, Grand Targhee, Big Sky, Sun Valley, Brundage, Schweitzer, Red Mountain, Fernie, Revelstoke, Kicking Horse, Whistler Blackcomb, Mount Baker, Stevens Pass, Crystal Mountain, Mount Rainier, Snowbasin, Powder Mountain, Park City, Deer Valley, Brighton, Solitude, Alta, Snowbird, Steamboat and possibly Vail and Aspen Snowmass.

Right in the middle of the Red Mountain, Revelstoke and Fernie triangle is Whitewater Ski Resort which, although it didn’t make the list, will likely benefit from a few hundred inches of snow this winter, as a result.